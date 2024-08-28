WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $81.92 and last traded at $81.87, with a volume of 21834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.69.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
