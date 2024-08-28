WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $81.92 and last traded at $81.87, with a volume of 21834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $13,887,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 109,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.