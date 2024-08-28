WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $393.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

