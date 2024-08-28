WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Down 71.6% in August

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the July 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
DGRS traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,386. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $390.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
