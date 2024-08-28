WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Down 71.6% in August

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the July 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

DGRS traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,386. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $390.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.