Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Rating Increased to Hold at Citigroup

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WDS. Macquarie raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

