Wormhole Price Tops $0.22 (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. Wormhole has a total market cap of $565.74 million and $33.12 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wormhole has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Wormhole token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020 and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

