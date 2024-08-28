Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 393,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VALQ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.30. 5,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,828. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $60.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $227.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

