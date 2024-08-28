Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Schlumberger by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.04. 5,189,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,609,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

