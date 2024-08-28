Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,209 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

NKE traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.29. 13,817,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,459,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.99.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

