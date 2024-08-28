Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,721.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 484,512 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 180.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 371,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 239,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 221,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 64,140 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 424,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 52,135 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of GWX stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. 26,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,742. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $664.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $33.66.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

