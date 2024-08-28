Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of URI traded down $7.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $736.14. The company had a trading volume of 276,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,858. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $691.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $679.45. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

