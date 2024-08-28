Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VXF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.57. The stock had a trading volume of 191,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,857. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.41. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $182.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.