Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

LMT traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $560.41. The stock had a trading volume of 749,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $506.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $564.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.85.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

