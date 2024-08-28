Wrapped CRO Price Tops $0.0811 on Major Exchanges (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $69.89 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 861,265,808 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 861,981,907.2320154. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08083534 USD and is down -6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $926,967.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

