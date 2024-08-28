XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,752,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 12,926,719 shares.The stock last traded at $7.19 and had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on XPeng from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa America raised XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

XPeng Trading Down 9.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,923,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,549 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 82,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 47,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

