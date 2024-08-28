Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Xylem has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xylem to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Xylem Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:XYL traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.43. The company had a trading volume of 101,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,502. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.33. Xylem has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

