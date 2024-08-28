Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading 5.6% Higher

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51. Approximately 277,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 355,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YMAB. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $685.93 million, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $421,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,102.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,093 shares of company stock valued at $881,812. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,708.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 43,549 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 52,610 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

