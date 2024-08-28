Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 275.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its position in Chevron by 796.5% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 15,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 27,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 440,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

View Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.