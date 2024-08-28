Zacks Small Cap Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tejon Ranch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the real estate development and agribusiness company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Tejon Ranch’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Tejon Ranch’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 0.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRC

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

NYSE:TRC opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.96 million, a PE ratio of 599.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.43. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Institutional Trading of Tejon Ranch

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,924 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 31,189 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.