Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZD. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.0 %

ZD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.08. 196,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $70.90.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

About Ziff Davis

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.