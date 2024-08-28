Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires 5,865 Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

JMEE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.63. 118,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,997. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

