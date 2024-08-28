Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.89. 1,138,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,757. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

