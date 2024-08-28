Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $371,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 1.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $2,014,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth $337,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. 9,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,988. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (XFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

