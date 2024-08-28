Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Increases Stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 1.03% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000.

APRJ stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. 6,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71.

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

