Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,880 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 107,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 115,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,708,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,014. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.