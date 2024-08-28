Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 25,957 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the quarter. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged accounts for 1.8% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 1.84% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 32,282.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IGHG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.48. 5,194 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Cuts Dividend

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

