Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 3,495 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3,361.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 343,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after buying an additional 333,975 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 648,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 256,363 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,674.6% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 199,297 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 78,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 60,373 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IOO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.62. The company had a trading volume of 96,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,105. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $100.86.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

