Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 4,010 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February comprises 1.9% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 0.67% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1,724.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 779,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,294,000 after purchasing an additional 736,843 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 425,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 266,898 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,680,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 530,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 173,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 375.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 203,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 160,898 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS FFEB traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.71. 22,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

