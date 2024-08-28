Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Boosted by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 173,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after buying an additional 15,189 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Zoetis by 5.9% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its position in Zoetis by 9.6% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.37. The company had a trading volume of 530,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,142. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.