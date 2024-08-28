Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Lowered by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,695,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,739. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

