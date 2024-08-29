1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $577.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 865.9% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 144,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

