10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells $66,711.33 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,242.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
10x Genomics Price Performance
NASDAQ TXG opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $57.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 74.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXG
About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 10x Genomics
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks to Watch as the Dollar Declines to a 7-Month Low
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MGM Insiders Bet Big on Its Undervalued Stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.