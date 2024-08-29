10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells $66,711.33 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,242.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $57.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 74.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.46.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

