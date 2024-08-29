11,750 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,157,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,278. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

