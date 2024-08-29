1,384 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

Shares of FI traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,233. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.98 and a 200-day moving average of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $173.49.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

