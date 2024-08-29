1,578 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.87. 2,690,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,435. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CLSA boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

