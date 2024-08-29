1,594 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 555,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 202.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 226,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,437. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $61.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

