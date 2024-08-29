17,126 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Datadog by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after buying an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after buying an additional 848,000 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,857. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.88. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 857,006 shares of company stock worth $101,040,823. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

