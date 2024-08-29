18,329 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in United States Steel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

United States Steel Price Performance

X traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.93. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

