1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires 469 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,177 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $388,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,846 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.31. 415,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,439. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

