1834 Investment Advisors Co. Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ASML traded up $19.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $907.91. 345,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,542. The company has a market cap of $358.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $954.86 and its 200-day moving average is $955.14. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

