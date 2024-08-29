1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,061,277,000 after buying an additional 600,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after buying an additional 809,605 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after buying an additional 393,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $648,540,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,988. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

