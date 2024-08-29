1834 Investment Advisors Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,146,000 after purchasing an additional 883,411 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,531,000 after acquiring an additional 495,944 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,398,000 after acquiring an additional 261,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4,833.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 165,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 162,256 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $117.72. The stock had a trading volume of 59,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $118.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

