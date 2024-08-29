21,612 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Range Resources by 1,858.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,397,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Range Resources by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,855,000 after buying an additional 5,759,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $843,213,000 after buying an additional 959,011 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Range Resources by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,702,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 4,594.4% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 497,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 487,011 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,115. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.88. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

