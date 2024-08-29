23,652 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AZEK by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $42.13. 1,218,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,790 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

