3,290 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.23. The company had a trading volume of 261,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,821. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day moving average is $177.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

