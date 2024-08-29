4,542 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $26,900,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 116,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,519,000 after buying an additional 127,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.64. 176,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,328. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

