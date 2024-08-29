5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.97

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.97 and last traded at C$6.94, with a volume of 28125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.79.
Several brokerages have weighed in on VNP. National Bankshares increased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 5th.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of C$102.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.45 million. Analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.274083 earnings per share for the current year.
In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00. In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00. Also, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,045.00. Insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
