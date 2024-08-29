77,116 Shares in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,791,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,929,000 after acquiring an additional 235,407 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 1,517.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,193 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Vertex by 551.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 949,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after buying an additional 803,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Vertex by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 927,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after buying an additional 666,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 116,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,967. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $40.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 957.00, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Vertex’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VERX shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

Insider Activity at Vertex

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $56,715,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,054,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,875,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 158,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $5,922,203.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,299,827. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $56,715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,054,641 shares in the company, valued at $39,875,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,199,900 shares of company stock worth $113,502,653. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

See Also

