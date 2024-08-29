803 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,631,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,949,000 after acquiring an additional 85,475 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,572,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,141,000 after purchasing an additional 153,077 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.43.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.02. 982,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $139.41 and a 1-year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

