Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $1.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

AADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AADI

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of AADI opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. Aadi Bioscience has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.90.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 288.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $45,454.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,260,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,415 shares of company stock worth $76,151. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AADI. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.