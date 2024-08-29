ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $16,793.33 and $0.12 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009237 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,041.84 or 0.99967925 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007725 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000017 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

